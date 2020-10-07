Ruby Lee YoungRuby Lee Young, age 85, died at Roman Eagle Nursing Home on Sunday, October 4, 2020, due to Multiple Myeloma.She was born September 8, 1935, daughter of the late Bruce Wilson and Rosie Bell Wilson. She was predeceased by her sisters Annie Deboe, Molly Henderson, Sally Wilson, Lizzie Turner and her brothers Casey Wilson and Lester Wilson. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins.She worked over 40 years driving a school bus, then a handicapped bus, and then a car for the City of Danville School Board. She loved her job working with children and parents.She loved dancing, driving in powder puff demolition derbies at the fair, fishing with her siblings, swimming, camping, at the beach, playing cards, and working puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed her dog "Little Man."She is survived by her daughter Pat Young Kiser (Kevin), Kimberly Young (fiancé Don Newman), Adena Young (fiancé Junior Vaughn), and one son Thomas "Tommy" Young.Her grandchildren are Vance and Kyle Kiser, Kimber Preston, Annah Young, and Thomas "TJ" Young. She also has six great grandchildren.A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11:00AM at Norris Funeral Home 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Virginia, with Reverend Mike Wiles.Special thanks to Holiday Village and the Roman Eagle Nursing Home staff for taking care of our mother.Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by the service attendants and staff.