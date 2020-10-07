Freddie Lee WiseMay 2, 1966 - October 4, 2020It is with great sorrow that we have to announce the passing of a wonderful husband, son, father, and friend. Freddie Lee Wise, 54, raced his last race on Sunday, October 4, 2020 and was greeted by Jesus at the heavenly gates.Freddie was born in Danville, VA on May 2, 1966, a son of the late Charlie Basil Wise and Ruby Marshall Wise. He spent all of his life in the Danville area where he was a graduate of George Washington High School Class of 1984. He went on to become co-owner of X-Clusive Collison Center. His passions included building/repairing race cars, taking care of his customers at X-Clusive Collison with his friend and business partner Jerry Coward, Jr. He attended Central Blvd Church of God.On July 26, 2014 he married Crystal Hankins Wise of the residence.In addition to his mother and wife, Freddie is survived by his beautiful daughters, Savannah, Courtney and Emily Wise of Danville, VA; his in-laws, Wilson and Linda Hankins and Ann Cook; his loving brother, Gregg Oberhaus and wife, Leslie; and a niece Kaitlyn.A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. John Meadows and the Rev. Wade Rowland officiating.The family will be at the residence, 34 Hunters Ridge, Danville, VA 24540.Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Wise family.