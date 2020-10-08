Charlie Coleman Allen Sr.Charlie Coleman Allen, 91, of Axton, Va., died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born September 12, 1929, in Sandy River, Va., and was the son of the late George Darling Allen Sr. and the late Fern Dalton Allen.Coleman married the love of his life and the sweetest girl he ever knew, Louise Vassar Allen, on May 2, 1953. She passed away on March 31, 2013. They were married for nearly 60 years. Louise and Coleman were members of the Liberty Baptist Church in Callands, Va.Coleman is survived by two sons, Charlie Coleman Allen Jr. and Harlan Burleigh Allen, and his daughter-in-law Diane Dobias Allen. He is also survived by his siblings George Darling Allen Jr., Jane Allen Brooks, and Samuel Thompson Allen. His sister Hilda Allen Pickeral predeceased him.Coleman was a 1947 graduate of Brosville High School where he played baseball. He was a graduate of Virginia Commercial College in Lynchburg, Va., In 1948 with a diploma in business administration. After graduating from Virginia Commercial College, he worked for Lynchburg Oil Company as a bookkeeper. He worked for two and a half years before being drafted into the United States Army in January 1951. He received his training at Camp Cook, Calif., and Sendai, Japan. He was transferred to Korea in December 1951, and served in Korea with the 40th Infantry Division. He was discharged in January 1953 after serving in a combat zone for eleven months. After his discharge, he married his girlfriend Louise Vassar. He worked for the Lynchburg Oil Company for another two and a half years before attending Lynchburg College under the G.I. Bill. Coleman graduated from Lynchburg College with honors in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and mathematics. After graduation in 1959, he joined NASA and the manned spacecraft program as an aerospace engineer. This was in the wake of the Soviets' launch of Sputnik. Coleman was part of the space task group formed from Langley Research Center employees in Hampton, VA. He joined the space task group before the seven original astronauts were assigned. Project Mercury had been approved to put a man in orbit and return him safely to Earth. His first assignment in Project Mercury was to help develop a computer program to calculate the orbital trajectory or flight path to put a man in orbit. The computer program was a success and was used for John Glenn's orbit of the Earth in 1962 with Project Mercury. The program was also used for Project Gemini, Apollo, and other space programs. After John Glenn's flight, the Friendship 7 spacecraft was taken on a world tour. Because of Coleman's work on Project Mercury, he was chosen to accompany the spacecraft on one leg of the world tour. He traveled to Europe and Africa, giving speeches on orbital flight during the tour. The Friendship 7 spacecraft is now on display in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.After returning from the Friendship 7 world tour, Coleman, Louise, and their two young sons moved from Hampton VA, to Houston, Texas, where the Manned Spacecraft Center was to be built.After Project Mercury, Coleman held various management and technical positions on the Gemini, Apollo, Sky Lab, and Space Shuttle Programs. He supervised up to 40 engineers and scientists supporting mission planning. His responsibility for many years was calculating the nominal trajectory, or "flight paths," and creating emergency plans for each mission. For his work on every US Space Program from Project Mercury through the Space Shuttle he received sixteen awards from NASA, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom for Apollo 13.He authored many technical documents on each space program and co-authored an article in the Journal of Spacecraft and Rockets on spaceflight mission design for flight and crew safety.One of the events he always remembered was delivering a moon rock to Washington, DC, and sleeping with the rock under his pillow for security reasons.After retiring from NASA, he, Louise, and their sons moved from Friendswood, TX, and purchased the Allen family homeplace in Pittsylvania County, VA, from his mother. After being on the cutting edge of technology for many years, he and Louise enjoyed living in the peaceful countryside, growing trees and dancing to their favorite Bluegrass band, The Lost and Found.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with Reverend Daryl Joyce officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.