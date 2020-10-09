Shirley Mae Williams Stokes
October 5, 2020
PELHAM, N.C.
Mrs. Shirley Mae Williams Stokes, 72, Pelham, N.C., died on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m., in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. (Per CDC Guidelines: Facial Masks are required).
Funeral Service for will be Sunday, October 11, 2020, 2 p.m., in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/
(Social Distance / Facial Masks are required).
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
.
Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, NC.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 9, 2020.