Shirley Mae Williams
Shirley Mae Williams Stokes

October 5, 2020

PELHAM, N.C.

Mrs. Shirley Mae Williams Stokes, 72, Pelham, N.C., died on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m., in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. (Per CDC Guidelines: Facial Masks are required).

Funeral Service for will be Sunday, October 11, 2020, 2 p.m., in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.

To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/

(Social Distance / Facial Masks are required).

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com.

Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, NC.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC 27379
Oct
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive, Yanceyville, NC 27379
