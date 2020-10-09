Leonia Mae Pritchett Williams



Mrs. Leonia Mae Pritchett Williams, departed this life at her residence, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m., at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Mask are required.



The Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Noon from DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with Bishop John Campbell as eulogist. Interment will follow at the Pritchett Family Cemetery, Cascade, Va.



The family is at 1312 West Fork Rd., Cascade, Va.



DL McLaughlin Funeral Home is humbly serving the Williams family.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 9, 2020.