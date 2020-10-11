Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danny Russell Hundley
Danny Russell Hundley, 61, of Ridgecrest Dr., Danville, Va., passed on October 8, 2020, from a car accident. He was born on October 8, 1959, to Barbara Adkins Holley and Russell Lyle Hundley Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Adkins Holley; son, Chris and Allison Hundley; daughter, Aleisha and Ray Brann; sisters, Julie and Kenny Carlisle and Sherry and Allen Wallace; grandchildren, Rebecca, Samantha, Eli, Jessica and Emery; and nieces and nephews, Hollie, Angela, Wesley, Katelyn, Greg, Spencer, and Kiersten.

Services will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, 4 p.m. at Westover Baptist Church, with Pastor Stephen White. Face masks and social distancing required. Flowers may been sent to 1140 Ridgecrest Dr., Danville.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Service
4:00p.m.
Westover Baptist Church
Antonio Antignani
October 11, 2020
My heart broke when I read about Danny passing. I havent seen Danny for more years than I want to admit. We met when we were about twelve. We played baseball for on the same teams for many years. I remember his dad helping to coach us, and meeting his sister Julie. I considered Danny and Julie to be very good friends. Danny came by my restaurant a couple times 15 to 20 years ago and we caught up some. He was a great guy and I hope to see him again one day.
Bryan Gregory
October 10, 2020
May God comfort your family. So sorry for your loss. Prayers being lifted.
Bet Arnn
October 10, 2020