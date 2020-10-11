Henry Hopkins
June 2, 1928 - October 9, 2020
Henry David Hopkins, 92, of 188 Hamlin Ave., went home to with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Henry was born in Halifax County, Va., on June 2, 1928, a son of the late James Walter Hopkins and Izetta Terry Hopkins.
Henry served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from the City of Danville Public Works Department. After his retirement he worked for Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes for many years. He was a member of Central Boulevard Church of God where he was a Trustee and Usher.
On October 27, 1951, he married, Helen Shirley Sadler Hopkins, who survives of the residence.
Survivors also include a son, Mike Hopkins; four grandchildren, Beverly Cook, Emily Tobin, Shea Hopkins, and Ruby Severt; six great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was the last survivor of his generation being predeceased by four brothers, Roger and Waddell Hopkins, James Wilson, and Lewis Terry; two sisters, Mattie Daniel and Mildred Scearce; a son, David Ray Hopkins; and a grandson, David Shawn Hopkins.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park conducted by the Rev. Wade Rowland.
The family will receive friends at the residence.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Hopkins family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 11, 2020.