Marcia Kay Lemly Robertson
Marcia Kay Lemly Robertson, age 71, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, after being in declining health.
Marcia was born on December 4, 1948 in Salisbury, North Carolina. She was a daughter of the late Irving Council Lemly and the late June Heving Lemly. She was also predeceased by a sister, Linda L. Graham and by her brother, John Lemly.
Marcia was a 1968 graduate of George Washington High School and a graduate of Danville Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Marcia practiced nursing for over forty years until her retirement.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Donald "Don" Robertson; one daughter, Kimberly G. Robertson and her friend, Brian Johnson; one son, Jonathan "Brett" Robertson and wife, Tonia; two grandsons, Trevor and Caleb Robertson; one sister, Loriann Dove; and a number of nieces and nephews. She also leaves her lifetime friend, Gail Jones.
A memorial service will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 7 p.m. with Pastor, JD Harmon officiating.
An additional memorial service will be held at Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel, 5858 Riverside Hwy, Danville, Va., at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett is respectfully serving the Robertson Family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 12, 2020.