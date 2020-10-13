Emma Jean Parker-Davis



Mrs. Emma Jean Parker-Davis, 74, of 200 North Point Lane, Apartment 101, Danville, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020, in VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia.



Graveside services for Mrs. Davis will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Highland Burial Park at 12 p.m. by Minister Alfreda Bennett.



Viewing will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, face mask and social distancing are required.



Howerton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 13, 2020.