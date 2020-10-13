Nadine Lewis Brown
May 15, 1938 - October 11, 2020
Nadine Lewis Brown, age 82, of Wilson, North Carolina, formerly of Danville, Virginia, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, James Oscar Brown; parents, Wilbur and Louise Lewis; brothers, Wilbur Lewis Jr. and John Harold Lewis; and sisters, Sharon Lewis Jones and Sandra Lewis Davis.
She is survived by sons, Mike (Beegee) of Sunset Beach, and Mark (Lori) of Wilson; and grandsons, Will (Whitney) of Greensboro, Rob (Kristin) of Raleigh, and Matt of Raleigh.
She graduated from Schoolfield High School in Danville, Virginia. In 1975, the family moved to Wilson. After 20 years of service, Nadine retired from Cox Dodge. She was a faithful volunteer at Wilson Medical Center, Hospice of Wilson and ARC of Wilson. She was a faithful member of Ascension Lutheran Church, where she eagerly served in many capacities.
Nadine enjoyed life to the fullest with her family, grandsons and many friends. She enjoyed watching her grandsons play sports (she was their biggest fan) and was eager to travel when the opportunity was presented to her.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Memorial Park, with the Rev. Keith Dey officiating. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 2512 Nash St. North, Wilson, NC 27896, or ARC of Wilson, 509 Nash St. Wilson, NC 27893.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 13, 2020.