Margaret Reagan Lunsford, 91, of South Woodberry Avenue, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020 after a short stay at Riverside Health Care Center in Danville.
Born March 1, 1929, in Yanceyville, N.C., she was the daughter of Robert Glenn Reagan and Sally Pyron Reagan. She was a devoted daughter to her parents and loving sister to her brother, Robert G. "Buddy" Reagan II, who preceded her in death in 2016.
She retired from Dan River Mills, as an executive secretary, after serving more than 40 years. Mrs. Lunsford attended several area churches which included First Baptist Church and Yanceyville United Methodist Church, both in Yanceyville, N.C. and most recently and until it's closing, Mosely United Methodist Church of Danville.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan L. Hubble (Joe) of Vinton, Va.; and her sons, Hunter Lee Lunsford III and Robert Scott Lunsford (Susan), both of Mooresville, N.C. Mrs. Lunsford was an amazing and loving mother as well as a wonderful Grandmother; to six grandchildren, Hunter L. Lunsford IV (Kristen), Carter L. Stocks (Chad), Samuel G. Hubble (Tori), Taylor R. Lunsford, Alexandria S. Lunsford, and Sierra E. Lunsford and Great GranMommie to seven more.
A graveside service will held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Yanceyville Municipal Cemetery, formerly Yanceyville United Methodist Church cemetery with the Rev. Laurice Jones-Wilks officiating.
The family will receive friends at the graveside prior to the service and at her residence, 443 South Woodberry Ave. in Danville, Va.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Lunsford family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
