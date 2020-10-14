Mary Frances McKenzieMarch 13, 1946 - October 11, 2020Mary Frances McKenzie, age 74, resided at 512 Cherrystone Lake Road, Chatham Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Tuskegee, Alabama on March 13, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Jimmie Taylor and Ella Mae Baskin-Taylor.Mom was blessed to be a part of a close-knit family. As a child, she moved from Alabama to New York. She was predeceased by her mother, Ella Mae Baskin, sister Patricia Kay, uncle, William Baskin and grandmother, Jerelina Baskin. She studied and became a nurse and met and married in New York.On March 29, 1963 she married John Douglas McKenzie who preceded her in death. To this union one daughter was born, Kim Frances McKenzie of Whitsett, North Carolina.In addition, to her daughter she leaves to cherish her memory, her cousins, Mr. Andrew Kelly of New York, Mrs. Betty Blochett of New York, and Mrs. Bae Wilson of Ohio; 3 sisters- in-law, Mrs. Mary L. Woods of Blairs Virginia, Marie McKenzie of Danville Virginia and Dollie Wilson of Gretna Virginia; 3 brothers- in-law, Mr. Tommie McKenzie of Danville, Virginia , Lenart McKenzie of Elmore New York, Jimmie McKenzie of Charlotte, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.Those that knew her, knew she was a quiet, loving woman that loved the Lord. She lived a faith-based life and served others. Mom was a retired Registered Nurse. Her last position was at Danville Regional Hospital in Danville Virginia. She was a member of Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a nurse prior to becoming ill.Graveside rites for Mrs. McKenzie will be conducted on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Marcin Wilson, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.