Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Gregory
Kevin Gregory

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Kevin Gregory, of Midlothian, Va. Kevin died on October 10, 2020. Kevin was born on October 22, 1978, in Danville, Va., to Jimmy M. Gregory and the late Janet Belcher Gregory.

He is survived by his father and his sister, Sylvia Gregory May (Rick).

Kevin is also survived by his sons, Riley B. Gregory and Avery F. Gregory of Oxford, N.C. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many longtime friends.

At Kevin's request, there will be no funeral service.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.