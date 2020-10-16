Annette Evans Turman
August 30, 1935 - October 15, 2020
Annette Marie Evans Turman, 85, of 330 Wrenn Drive, Danville, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Turman was born in Caswell County, N.C., on August 30, 1935, a daughter of the late Bonzy Melvin Evans and Veonie Worsham Evans. She spent all of her life in the Danville area where she worked as a weaver for Dan River Mills for 42 years until her retirement.
After her retirement she worked as a sitter until she was 80 years old. She was a member of Central Blvd Church of God and a member of the Sunshine Ladies.
Mrs. Turman was first married to William Gene Gobble who died on July 3, 1959. She then married Lucas Glenn Turman who died on March 3, 2001.
In addition to her parents and husbands she was predeceased by her son, Kim Samuel Gobble.
Survivors include her children, Bennett Gobble (Pat) of Danville, Va., Ronnie William Gobble (Linda) of Roxboro, N.C., Velvet Diane Ballew (William) of Greenville, S.C., and Glenn Lucas Turman (Hope) of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Mark Rippert, Julie Green, Jennifer Miller, Michael Gobble, Brandi Julian, and Grant Turman; great-grandchildren, Kiley Julian, Tristan Turman, Andrea Wells, Lucas Green, and Olivia Almendra.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Central Blvd Church of God with the Reverend John Meadows, Pastor Roger Ewing and Pastor Wayne Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations can be made to the Ladies Ministry of Central Blvd Church of God at 235 Hairston St, Danville, VA 24540.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main is respectfully serving the Turman family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 16, 2020.