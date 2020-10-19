Amy Craig FettersAugust 31, 1969 - October 16, 2020Amy Craig Fetters, 51, died unexpectedly in Martinsville, Va. on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born August 31, 1969, to Marilyn Nichols Matherly and the late George Allen Craig. She worked in the housekeeping department for Mariott Courtyard for a number of years.In addition to her mother, she is survived by sisters, Renee Craig of Dry Fork, Va., Jennifer East of Roanoke, Va., Veronica Wilson of Martinsville, Va.; son, Brandon Craig of Martinsville; daughters Brooke Fetters of Danville and Kelly Yates, of Roanoke, Va; grandchildren, Austin, Joshua, Jaylynn McConnell, and Cameron Hampton all of Martinsville.Mrs. Fetters was predeceased, in addition to her father, her daughter, Jessica McConnell, granddaughter Jordan McConnell and stepdad Mark Matherly.A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Virginia, with the Rev. Eric Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va.A visitation will be conducted one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. also at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by the service attendants and staff.Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540