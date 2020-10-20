Deborah Ann Davis Farmer
October 17, 2020
Deborah Ann Davis Farmer, 70, of Oxford, N.C., died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home. Born in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Silas Davis and Ethel Marie Dabbs Davis. She was the widow of John Simpson Farmer Jr.
Ms. Farmer was a Homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Home West End Chapel in Danville, Va. conducted by the Rev. Frank Sossamon. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park.
Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Smith (Derrick) and Shirley McDaniel; three sons, Torrey Roberson (Paul), Timothy Farmer and John Farmer III (Vicki); seven grandchildren, Megan, Mason, Crystal, Kailey, Craig, Skylar and Mark; four great-grandchildren, Kiley, Riley, Jackson and Victoria; one brother, Jimmy Davis (Donna); and her beloved dog, Ginger.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Tonya Marie.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the Sossamon Funeral Home Chapel from 3 until 4 p.m. At other times the family will be at the home of Torrey and Paul Roberson in Oxford also at the home of Jimmy and Donna Davis in Danville, Va.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice Care as well as Deborah's nurse, Kim (My Nurse Angel) for not only the care but the compassion and encouragement every step of the way. You will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 20, 2020.