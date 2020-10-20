William Glenn MillerJune 2, 1930 - October 16, 2020Mr. William Glenn Miller, 90, of 13861 Callands Road, Callands, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home, Martinsville, Virginia.Born June 2, 1930 in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Joe Miller and Maddie Fuller Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Francine Miller; five brothers, Monroe, Frank, Harry, Allen and Joe Miller Jr.; and two sisters, Joanna Jamison and Leola Dailey.Mr. Miller was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a retired employee of the Philadelphia Water Department and was a member of Masonic Pyramid 0001 in Philadelphia. Mr. Miller was of the Baptist faith.Those left to cherish his memories are one brother, George Miller of Callands, Virginia; three sisters-in-law, Annette Gibson of Tampa, Florida, Willie Mae Barley of Gainesville, Florida, Frances Rawls of Jacksonville, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Graveside rites for Mr. Miller will be conducted on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Miller Fuller Family Cemetery, Callands, Virginia with Bishop David Fuller Jr., presiding and Bishop Charlie Witcher Sr., eulogist. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. with the family be present from 6 to 7 p.m.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.