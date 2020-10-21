Hazel Mae Massey Mills
Hazel Mae Massey Mills, 93, formerly of Danville, Va., died on Monday, October 19, 2020, at her residence, after a long illness.
Mrs. Mills was born in Patrick County, Va., on May 7, 1927, a daughter of the late Bill William Massey and the late Delia A. Foley Massey. She was married to Oscar Thomas Mills, who died on February 21, 1974.
She worked for J.C. Penney for over thirty years until her retirement. She was a member of Westover Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 325.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Mills and Joyce Scott; two grandchildren, Brian Scott and Beth Wyatt; and five great- grandchildren, Benjamin, Jackson, and Jade Scott and Isabel and Evan Wyatt; and a brother, Clyde Massey (Hazel).
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Walter, William, and Paul Massey; and three sisters, Irene Foley; Beatrice Lawless, and Treva "Polly" Scarce.
A service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the graveside in Ross Harbour United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Doug Barber officiating.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Westover Baptist Church, 5655 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Mills family.
