Wade Leon Thomas Sr.
Wade Leon Thomas Sr., 71, of 236 Searcy Street, Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County, Reidsville, N.C.
Born April 3, 1949 in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late Raymond Thomas and Mattie McLaughlin Thomas. He was married to the late Stephanie Stone Thomas.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 236 Searcy Street, Danville, Va.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence McLaughlin, Eulogist. Interment with Military Honors by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. Due to the constraints of public gatherings, a viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of 10 people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Thomas family.
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 22, 2020.