Vivian Patricia James WilsonCASCADE, Va.On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at approximately 5:30 a.m. the angel of death visited the Home of Wendy Wilson Youmans to escort her mother, Vivian Patricia James Wilson to her eternal home. She transitioned with her three daughters by her side.Vivian Patricia James Wilson was born June 23, 1948 to the late Norman Vernell James and Rena Fuller James of Sutherlin, Virginia.Upon completion of her high school education, she married the late "BO" Charlie T. Wilson. This union was blessed with five children; Carl Thomas Wilson (deceased), Wendy Bernell Wilson Youmans, Crystal Tomeka Wilson Butler, Jamie Lashawn Wilson and Candace Nicole Wilson. As the years went by their family continued to grow with six grandchildren; Tenaj Wilson, Korri Butler, Kayla Butler, Aniah Wilson, Ataia Wilson and Tavion White. She has a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was very blessed to have a devoted son-in-law, Quinton Youmans.Vivian was blessed to have a total of 14 brothers and sisters: Thomas Culley (deceased), Malissa Ferguson, Edith Brandon (deceased), Vernell James, Bessene King, Sparkie Adams, Everette James, Bobby James, Joyce Ann Logan, Sheila James, Jerome James (deceased), Julian "Johnny" James, Nakita James and Andrea Cameron (deceased). Their spouses included: Bernard Ferguson (deceased), Jerry Brandon (deceased), Connie James, Alvicia James, Donna James, Anthony Logan, Darnita James and Tony Cameron.Also left to cherish her memory, Vivian was sincerely loved by the late James & Roberta Wilson and numerous brothers and sisters in love.**Virtual Memorial Service was held October 17, 2020 in Smyrna, Georgia****To view virtual memorial service go to:Local information provided by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home 219 Dillard School Dr. Yanceyville, N.C.