Willie A. Bennett



October 21, 2020



Mrs. Willie A. Bennett, 84, of 112 Francis Road, Java, Virginia, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in SOVAH Medical Center in Danville, Virginia.



She was born January 19, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late William and Cordelia Witcher Mitchell.



She was a member and mother of the Calloway Level Primitive Baptist Church.



She was predeceased by her husband the late James C. Bennett; four brothers, Uzie, Jessie, Theodore, Adam- Thomas; two sisters, Goldie and Sally; and one grandson, Christopher Bennett.



Mrs. Bennett leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Willie J. Bennett, Danville, Va., Jesse Bennett (Lisa) Java, Va., John Bennett (Samantha) of Columbus, S.C..; one step-son, Billy Davis (Josephine) of Brookneal, Va.; six daughters, Mae F. Dixon, Ruth Wilson, Louberta Petty, all of Danville, Va, Louberta Petty, Temple Hill, Md., Gloria Bennett of the residence, and Lucy Long, Java, Va; one brother, Herman Belcher of Roanoke, Va.; one brother-in- law, Haywood Bennett of Gretna, Va.; four sisters, Artie S. Hood, Keeling, Va., Alfreda Wilson, Danville, Va., Rosa Blake, New York, N.Y., Frankie Barton, New York, N.Y.; one sister-in-law, Mabelle Dickerson; 24 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Service for Mrs. Willie Bennett will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home by Elder Issac Alston.



Viewing will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m., at the funeral home.



FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SERVICES!!



Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Bennett family.



Burial will be in Calloway Level Church Cemetery.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 23, 2020.