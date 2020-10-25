Hezekiah Eubanks



April 25, 1942 - October 21, 2020



DRAKES BRANCH, Va.



On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Wake Med in Raleigh, N.C., God called from labour to reward, Hezekiah Eubanks Jr. He was born in Drakes Branch, Virginia, on April 25, 1942, to the late Hezekiah Eubanks, Sr. and Marjorie Hodge Eubanks.



Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Luphelia Paulk and Vickie Eubanks and his sisters Sylvia E. Hambright, Mable E. Scott (Frank).



Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. Held at St. Michael's Baptist Church, Drakes Branch, Va.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 25, 2020.