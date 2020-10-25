Susan Wilkerson
July 24, 1949 - October 24, 2020
Susan Amanda Childress Wilkerson, 71, stepped into eternity on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her home in Ringgold, Va., following a courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer with her husband, Jimmy by her side.
Susan was born in Lexington, N.C., to the late William Hasten Childress and Betty Kepley Childress. Before her retirement in 2015, she worked at Owens Illinois which was the former Brockway Glass. She held numerous positions before her last position as Customer Service Representative. Susan was a member of Ringgold Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and served on many committees over the years.
Susan married James "Jimmy" Wilkerson who survives of the residence.
Susan and Jimmy enjoyed 22 cruises, seeing Alaska, the Grand Canyon and all over the Caribbean before buying a motor home. They met a lot of great friends in their travels.
In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by two step brothers, Tom Ford (Evelyn) of Appomattox, Va., and John Ford (Carol) of Wilmington, N.C.; and a step sister Sherry Owens (Steve) of Lexington, N.C.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Ringgold Baptist Church with the Rev. Duane Cardwell, the Rev. Dr. Randy Helms (Myrtle Beach, S.C.,), and Pastor Lynn Epps (White Lake, N.C.,) officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.
At other times the family will be at the residence, 1064 Barker Rd, Ringgold, Va., 24586.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to the Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association or any charity that rescues dogs and cats.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Wilkerson family.
