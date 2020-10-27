Steve Parker
December 23, 1951 - October 24, 2020
Stephen Randall Parker, 68, of Danville, departed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Steve was in born Danville on December 23, 1951, a son of the late Jack Leon Parker and Colleen Gammon Parker.
Steve was a graduate of Dan River High School, worked as a Bio Medical Engineer for Danville Regional Medical Center, and retired from Annie Penn Hospital.
He was of Methodist faith and was a member of the Improved Order of Redmen Poquoson Tribe # 124.
On August 5, 1972, he married Cynthia Calvert Parker, who passed on August 19, 2017.
Survivors include two daughters, Laura P. Johnson, and husband, Brantley; Katie Parker; a brother, Jason Parker; two grandchildren, Luke & Amelia Johnson; and his two beloved cats, Max & Molly.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Steve Johnson. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday and at other times at the residence of his daughter Laura Johnson, 670 Johnson Rd Dry Fork.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Parker family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.