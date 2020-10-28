Leonard E. Burton Jr.
January 19, 1938 - October 22, 2020
Leonard Edgar Burton Jr. 82, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Healthcare center after being in declining health for the last few months.
Mr. Burton was born in Danville, Va., on January 19, 1938, son of the late Leonard E. Burton Sr., and Myrtle O. Cox Burton. He spent all of his life in the Danville area where he worked as a carpenter for Pepsi until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Donald Burton and sister, Joanne Hall.
Survivors include, his wife, Nellie T. Burton of Danville, Va.; sons, Keenan Burton (Faye) of Danville, Va., and Jerry Custer (Becky) of Dry Fork, Va.; sister, Wanda Guill (David) of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Brandi Taylor (David) and Danny Sally; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Wade Rowland officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park.
Memorial donations can be made to the Danville Area Humane Society at P.O Box 3352, Danville, Va., 24543.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Burton family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 28, 2020.