Herman E. Hutson
Herman E. Hutson, devoted husband, father, papa and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, evening October 24, 2020, in the company of family. "Hut", as he was known by many, was a loving and kind man. A great majority of that love was given to his beloved wife Nancy, whom God granted 66 wonderful years together.
From his early days growing up in Schoolfield, Va., to enlisting in the United States Navy at 17, to his career and well earned retirement from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and to his volunteering at God's Storehouse, it could easily be said that he never met a stranger with whom he could not share a laugh and a good old fashioned story, or two. He was also a long time member of North Main Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy T. Hutson, two sons, Tim Hutson (Linda) and Jeff Hutson (Ellen); three grandchildren, Kristy Coleman (Andrew), Craig Hutson (Kelly) and Josh Hutson; and five great-grandchildren, Riley, Reid, Ella Rose, Conner and Cole.
In addition, he is survived by his very special niece Dianne Hollandsworth (Randy) who affectionately called him "Bubba".
He was predeceased by his son, Ritchie S. Hutson.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. View Cemetery, Danville, Va., on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the Reverend Matthew Pacifico officiating. Military honors will be presented by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Families and friends in attendance are respectfully asked to wear protective face mask and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Hutson family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 28, 2020.