Michael O'Dell Dowell
May 12, 1952 - October 25, 2020
Michael Odell Dowell, 68, of 150 Lamberth Drive, Danville, died on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the past two weeks.
Mr. Dowell was born in Danville, VA on May 12, 1952, a son of the late Cecil Odell Dowell and Arilda "Granny Sally" Celestine Jones Dowell. Mr. Dowell proudly served in the United States Army for over 20 years, and retired at rank of First Sergeant. He went on to work as a guidance counselor at Southside Elementary School where he shaped thousands of young minds. He ended his career as a mental health counselor at Piedmont Mental Health Services. He was of the Baptist faith and was involved with the Wounded Warrior Project
. Mr. Dowell was an avid collector of muscle cars and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Lynn Niblett Dowell of the residence; children, Randy Michael Dowell (Jasmine) of Anderson, SC, Bianca Celestine Dowell (Andrew) of Danville, VA, Chanceler Christopher Dowell of Danville, VA, Brandi Dowell Barton of Milton, FL, Pamela Gay Dowell of Danville, VA and Joseph Coleman Merricks (Lou Ellen) of Blairs, VA; sister, Gail McGhee (Donnie) of Danville, VA; grandchildren, Christopher Michael Odell Moore, Justin Andrew Moore, Adam Joseph Barton, and Randy Michael Dowell, Jr.; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a son, Michael Odell Dowell, Jr.; and siblings, Johnny Ray Dowell, Kathy Marie Smith, and Jimmy Dale Dowell.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Carl Burger and Mr. Wade Williams officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the American Legion Dan River Post 1097.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
