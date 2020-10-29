Doris Marie Earles Oakley
Doris Marie Earles Oakley, 86, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a two year decline in health.
She was born in Axton, Va., on July 8, 1934, to the late George Leslie Earles Sr. and Dellie Vivian Pruitt Earles.
After graduating from Axton High School she started working as a Weaver in Dan River Mills. She retired after 42 years of service. While working at Dan River Mills she met the love of her life and future husband, Walter Oakley. They married on June 27, 1953, and were together 63 years before Walter's passing. Doris was of the Baptist faith. She was loved by her family and friends. She lived an amazing life and made everyone she met feel like they were her lifelong friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter; daughter, Patricia Oakley Rose; sister, Cora Earles Moore (Jimmy); brother, Jack Earles; and grandson, Larry Atkins Jr.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Oakley Atkins (Larry) and Priscilla Oakley Sims (Mark); granddaughter, Anna Brooks Perkins (Brian); sister, Peggy Earles Harbour (Robert-deceased); sister-in-law, Diane Earles; and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday October 30, 2020, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel and at other times at the residence. Funeral services will follow immediately after the visitation at 2 p.m. with pastor John Meadows of Central Blvd. Church of God, officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr Pradhan, Jill Anderson, Amanda Draper, Dr Campbell, Dr Fraifeld, Duke Cardiology Staff, Commonwealth Oxygen (Zach) and Medical Delivery staff, Hospice Nurses Jennifer Allen and Danielle Henderson.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 29, 2020.