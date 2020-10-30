Lynwood "Wayne" Yeatts
July 2, 1938 - October 27, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lynwood "Wayne" Yeatts. Also known as dad, Pee Paw, loving husband, father, grandfather, masonic brother, and friend for life to anyone who knew him.
Born on July 2, 1938, in Danville, Virginia, he was a son to the late Leonard Clifton "Pat" Yeatts and Dorothy Henrietta Stewart "Dot" Yeatts. He was predeceased by one sister, Marie Yeatts Nales.
He is survived by his wife, Judith "Judy" Breznay of Penhook; three children, seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He met his first wife, Catherine "Kitty" Duncan and they spent many years together before her passing in July of 1989. Wayne and Kitty had three children together, Chris Yeatts (Angie) of Celina, Texas, Paige Cline (Dean) of Hickory, N.C., and Jason "Skeeta" Yeatts (Sharon) of Danville, Va. Wayne was affectionally known as Pee Paw to his seven grandchildren, Adam Cline, Sydney Cline, Drew Cline, Hannah Yeatts, Cole Yeatts, Catie Yeatts, and Leah Yeatts.
Wayne spent the majority of his career with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where his claim to fame was being the first local person ever hired to work at the Danville plant.
Wayne and Judy spent many years together in Penhook, Va., where they enjoyed playing golf and living the lake life at the Water's Edge. Wayne was an avid golfer, hunter, and outdoors man who loved sitting on his back patio having an adult beverage with his buddies, entertaining friends and "shooting the breeze" as he would say, while enjoying the views of Smith Mountain Lake.
Wayne will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Private funeral services will be conducted at Colbert-Moran Chapel by the Rev. Linwood Cook.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to one of the following organizations that Wayne was a big supporter of, Cool Branch Rescue Squad and Cool Branch Fire Department, P.O. Box 54, Penhook, VA 24137, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 30, 2020.