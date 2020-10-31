Otis D. Hoskins Jr.
July 6, 1938 - October 29, 2020
Otis Hoskins passed away peacefully at SOVAH Medical Center on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was the son of the late Otis D. Hoskins Sr. and Ollie H. Hoskins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda H. Cook (Herman).
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Hoskins. In addition to his wife, Otis is survived by a sister, Donna H. Agee (Robert), and several nieces and nephews.
He served in the U.S. Army Airborne Division. He fulfilled his dream of becoming a paratrooper and had ranger training. Otis was a lifetime member of the 11th Airborne Division Association and 82nd Airborne Division Association. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 1097 and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 647.
He was employed by Corning Glass and later a car salesman for several local dealerships. Otis attended Melville Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541.
Graveside services will be conducted at Highland Burial Park, Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2 p.m., Pastor Charles Swanson officiating.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Hoskins family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 31, 2020.