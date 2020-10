Otis D. Hoskins Jr.July 6, 1938 - October 29, 2020Otis Hoskins passed away peacefully at SOVAH Medical Center on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.He was the son of the late Otis D. Hoskins Sr. and Ollie H. Hoskins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda H. Cook (Herman).He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Hoskins. In addition to his wife, Otis is survived by a sister, Donna H. Agee (Robert), and several nieces and nephews.He served in the U.S. Army Airborne Division. He fulfilled his dream of becoming a paratrooper and had ranger training. Otis was a lifetime member of the 11th Airborne Division Association and 82nd Airborne Division Association. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 1097 and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 647.He was employed by Corning Glass and later a car salesman for several local dealerships. Otis attended Melville Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541.Graveside services will be conducted at Highland Burial Park, Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2 p.m., Pastor Charles Swanson officiating.Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Hoskins family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com