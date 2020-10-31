Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Doris Irene Massey Rigney
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Doris Irene Massey Rigney

March 27, 1931 - October 24, 2020

Mrs. Doris Irene Massey Rigney, age 89, of Danville, Virginia, passed on October 24, 2020, at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Martinsville.

Mrs. Rigney was born on March 27, 1931, in Danville, to the late William Massey and Claudia Grimes Massey. She lived her life in Danville, where she spent her time as a pre-school teacher at Trinity United Methodist Church for several years, a loving homemaker and an Avon representative and a faithful member of North Main Baptist Church.

Mrs. Rigney is survived by her sons, Ricky Rigney (Dale) of Danville, and Jerry Rigney (Patricia) of Oak Island, North Carolina; and daughter-in-law, Janice Rigney. Also surviving are five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rigney was predeceased by her loving husband, Levi Preston "L.P." Rigney Jr.; son, Larry Rigney; and brother, William G. Massey.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Shevi Sloane officiating.

Barker Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Rigney family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Barker Funeral Home

2025 North Main St. Danville, VA 24540

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Barker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.