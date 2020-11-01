Hazel Dixon
Hazel Supernault Dixon, 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after a two year decline in health at her home with her loving live-in daughter, Stacey Dixon, by her side.
Hazel was born in St. Albaus, Vermont, on February 24, 1936, to the late William Supernault and the late Marion Willie Supernault Constantine and the late Harold Constantine.
At the age of 18, she came to Danville, Virginia, with her future husband, Jimmy Dixon. Then she went back to Vermont where her husband was stationed in the Air Force. They later moved back south to Danville, Virginia, where she lived the rest of her life.
She worked in the textile industry at Dan River Mills and the food service industry as well. She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by one sister, Nancy Courtemache of Marlboro, Massachusetts, and three brothers, Donald Supernault of Danville, Virginia, Harold Constantine Jr. of Sterling, Massachusetts, and Richard (Dicky) Constantine of Hudson, Massachusetts.
She is also survived by four daughters of Danville, Virginia, Virginia Hyler, Cynthia Taylor, Pamela Terry, and Stacey Dixon.
Hazel was a caring, loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She loved life and her family and all who knew her loved her fun personality.
Special thanks to Chaplain Andrew from Mountain Valley Hospice for the time he spent singing and praying with our mother in her last days and for the time he spent with the family the day of her death.
The family will be receiving friends at the residence, 4900 Whitmell School Rd., on Sunday, November, 1, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Dixon family cemetery, 1200 Inman Rd, Danville, VA 24541.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Dixon family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 1, 2020.