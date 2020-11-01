Raynell A. Robertson
September 30, 1936 - October 30, 2020
Raynell A. Robertson of Danville, passed away peacefully at SOVAH Medical Center on Friday, October 30, 2020, after a yearlong decline in health. She was the daughter of the late Irvin W. Arendall and Thelma Snead Arendall. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carroll E. Robertson.
She is survived by her daughter, Voinda R. Garrett (Bill); a sister, Ruby A. Hackney; a granddaughter, Jennifer D. Gill (Danny); and two great-granddaughters, Claire and Lydia Gill.
Raynell was employed by Danville Regional Medical Center in the business office until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Glenwood Memorial Baptist Church. Raynell and Carroll enjoyed camping and fishing at Rudd's Creek with their camping group. They also loved camping at the beach. She especially enjoyed taking her granddaughter with her on beach camping trips and later her great-granddaughter.
Graveside services will be held on Monday November 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Highland Burial Park. The family request and appreciates everyone following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Robertson family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 1, 2020.