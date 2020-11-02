Mary Stowe Stegall
July 5, 1921 - October 31, 2020
Mary Stowe Stegall, 99 of Dry Fork, Va., passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 31, 2020, surrounded by many members of her loving family. She was born on July 5, 1921, in Caswell County, N.C., to the late Jeanette "Nettie" Davis Stowe and the late Joel Waller Stowe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Edward Stegall.
Mrs. Stegall was a member of Whitmell United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker all her life and was also employed as a cafeteria employee of Pittsylvania County Schools for ten years.
Mrs. Stegall is survived by a host of family members, including her children, Marjorie Wimmer, Netti Holley, and Joyce Kelly (Hugh); brothers and sisters, Jeanette Stowe, Brantley Holley, Robert Stowe, and Charlie Stowe; grandchildren, Jerome Wimmer Jr. (Crystal), Edward Wimmer (Sandra), Danny Wimmer (Elizabeth), Lura Lawrence (David), Katie Kiser, and Kathy Davis (Jake); great-grandchildren, Romie Wimmer, Emily Burton (Jonathan), Elivia Rigney (Jackson), Charles Wimmer, Edward Wimmer, Jr. (Lauren), Lydia Davis, and Kaden Kiser; and great-great granddaughter, Elleson Rigney.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Stegall was predeceased by brothers and sisters, George Stowe, Ezra Stowe, Jeff Stowe, Everett Stowe, Lalia Holley, and Lorraine Stowe; sons-in-law, Jerome Wimmer Sr. and Roderick Holley; and great-granddaughter, Madelyn "Maddie" Davis.
The family would like to express their special thanks to her caregivers, Hattie Adkins, Liz Cox, Lisa Carter, and Taylor Scarce for their care and support to Mrs. Stegall.
A drive-in funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Whitmell United Methodist Church, 2168 Whitmell School Rd., Dry Fork, VA 24549, officiated by the Rev. Wayne Moore. Interment will follow at the Mausoleum of Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville, Va. The family will receive friends at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Whitmell United Methodist Church, 11101 Franklin Tpke., Chatham, VA 24531, or Tunstall Fire and Rescue, 740 Tunstall High Rd., Dry Fork, VA 24549.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 2, 2020.