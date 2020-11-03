Gayle Sharone Smith Logan



Gayle Sharone Smith Logan, age 69, of Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020. Gayle encountered a sudden and brief battle with liver cancer while her loving family never left her side. Gayles zest for life and spirit of giving will forever live on.



Those left to cherish her memory are two granddaughters, daughters, Fabrese and Erica Logan of New Jersey; sister and niece, Phyllis and Kristen Gilliard of Virginia, along with a host of beloved family and friends.



A viewing and reflection service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Service of committal and interment will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens following the service.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 3, 2020.