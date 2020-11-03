Peggy Rigney Hardy
January 27, 1948 - November 1, 2020
Peggy Rigney Hardy, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Sovah Health Danville.
She was born on January 27, 1948, to William and Irene Rigney. She was a lifelong resident of the Dry Fork Community. Peggy worked in the weave room at Dan River Mills for 30 years and retired in March of 2020 from Roman Eagle Nursing Home, where she worked as a unit helper for the past 14 years. She loved reading, spending time with her family, camping, and farm life.
On June 18, 1966, she married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Eddie Keith Hardy, Sr.
Peggy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all that knew her.
In addition to her husband of 54 years, Peggy is survived by daughter, Felicia Hardy Bruce and husband, Andy; grandsons, Landon and Grayson Hardy, Gavin Hinds and Jordan Bruce; sisters, Ilene Henry and husband, Aubrey, Deborah Hines and husband, Ned, and Wanda Dickens and husband, Dickie; brother, Madison Rigney and wife, Linda; and a dear friend, April Marshall and husband, Alan. She was predeceased by her parents, and son, Eddie Keith Hardy Jr.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Brian Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home and at other times, the family will be at the residence of April and Alan Marshall, 1961 Inman Road, Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Hardy family.
Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 3, 2020.