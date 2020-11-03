To the family of Mr. Yeatts

I am so sorry of the loss of Mr. Yeatts. I work on the weekends at the nursing home and before all of this Covid I would go by his room on Saturday and Sunday and he was always so nice and reading his bible. I will miss him. I know he is in the arm of Jesus. He would always tell me he was doing fine.

Colleen Hardy & Family Friend November 2, 2020