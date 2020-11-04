Sue Watson Williamson
July 28, 1951 - November 2, 2020
Sue Watson Williamson, of Sutherlin, Va., passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on July 28, 1951 and was 69 years of age. She was the daughter of the late James Thomas Watson Sr. and the late Helen Forsyth Watson.
She was a member of Kerns Memorial United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and served as the Chairman of the Membership Committee. Sue enjoyed reading, baking and decorating wedding cakes and baking a variety of cakes, especially fruitcakes and holiday cakes that were requested by family and friends.
Sue Watson Williamson is survived by her son, David W. Gillespie Jr. of Sutherlin; one grandson, Logan D. Gillespie; siblings, Phyllis W. Newman (Bruce) of Pelham, N.C., Carolyn W. Keffer of Blairs, Barbara W. Price (A.J.) of South Boston, James T. Watson, Jr. (Nancy) of Sutherlin, Gary Bruce Watson (Robin) of Sutherlin, David Ray Watson (Terri) of Sutherlin, Elmer Glenn Watson (Lisa) of Sutherlin; aunt and uncle, Elmer and Patsy Watson; special friend, Laura McCoy.
The family would like to extend a big thanks to all her friends who aided with Sue's care. Also thank you to Sentara Regional Hospice, SOVA Health, Duke and UNC Hospital, Marsha's Home Care, along with her caregivers; Deborah Irvin, Brandy Justus and Pam Lacks.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Kerns Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Cathy Roach and Rev. Andrew Son officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at her home, 2910 Reeves Mill Rd., Sutherlin, Va.
For memorials please consider Kerns Memorial United Methodist Church, 3860 Kerns Church Rd., Sutherlin, VA 24594 or Halifax Sentara Regional Hospice, 2204 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592 or Danville Cancer Association, 223 Riverview Dr. Suite J, Danville, VA 24541.
Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com
.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 4, 2020.