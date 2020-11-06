Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ralph Russell Wall
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Ralph Russell Wall

November 4, 1933 - May 2, 2020

Ralph Russell Wall, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Central Blvd Church of God with the Reverend John Meadows officiating.

The family is requesting no formal visitation and that attendees wear masks to the service. www.wrenn-yeatts.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Central Blvd Church of God
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.