Katherine Payne Rigney passed away peacefully on Tuesday night, November 3, 2020, at her residence at Oak Crest Village.



Born on May 7, 1924, to John Shevine and Lucy Kate Boaz Payne, she was the oldest of six brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 55 years, Tom Rigney; as well as three brothers, a sister; her daughter, Linda Lane Rigney, and a grandson.



She is survived by her daughter, Betty Ann Rigney of Reisterstown; a sister, Dorothy Walton of Dayton Ohio; seven grandchildren, Rodger Kent Krakau, Erik Krakau, Alisa Owens, Elizabeth Miller, Kelley Wells, Michael Lane and Tom Lane and their families; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was raised in Danville, Virginia, but as a young bride she moved to Baltimore, Maryland, with her husband where she had lived ever since, mostly in the Towson area. She was very active in the community and logged in many volunteer hours for various organizations, most notably her church, Towson United Methodist and Methodist Board of Child Care where she was on the Board for many years. Several years ago she received an award from Baltimore County for her many years of volunteer service.



She had visited every continent in the world including Antarctica and had been to almost every country in the world including China, India, Russia and Australia.



She moved to Oak Crest around 2004 and quickly became involved in the many activities available there. She played Maj Jong, dominoes, bocce ball and Wii Bowling and attended a dance class, exercise classes and dinner in the dining room with friends every evening. She was a runner-up in the first ever Dancing with the Stars event at Oak Crest. Most recently, last September, she spent the weekend in Pennsylvania where she attended the wedding of one of her great-granddaughters and partied well into the night at both the rehearsal dinner and the wedding reception.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Methodist Board of Child Care or Towson United Methodist Church.



Interment will be private.



The family is being cared for by Eline Funeral Home of Reisterstown, Maryland.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 8, 2020.