Morris "M.G." Garolyn Doss
GRETNA, Va.
Morris "M.G." Garolyn Doss, age 94, of Gretna, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Gretna Health and Rehab Center.
Born October 15, 1926 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late John Thomas Doss and Virginia Rowland Doss. He was predeceased by one son, Donnie Doss; five brothers, Talmadge Doss, Willard Doss, Ray Doss, Nelson Doss, and Gordan Doss; and two sisters, Helen Taylor and Mary Worley. Mr. Doss was a member of Gretna Pentecostal Holiness Church and he was a Navy Veteran of World War II. He was a former employee of Galveston Mills and he was a tobacco farmer. He loved rabbit hunting, watching football, and bluegrass music.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Green Doss of the residence; two sons, Lynnie Doss and wife, Carolyn of Evington, and John Thomas Doss of Raleigh, N.C.; one daughter, Sylvia Dawson of Gretna; four stepsons, Sammy Cox of Gretna, Darrell Cox and wife, Shelly of Gretna, Danny Cox of Altavista, and Dennis Cox and wife, Julia of Olympia, Wash.; three step-daughters, Cindy Watson and husband, Steve of Hurt, Wendy Short and husband, Ronnie of Gretna, and Mary Rowland of Ringgold; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and 14 step-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Gretna Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery by Lynnie Doss. Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Post 36 and Gretna Post 232.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 7, 2020.