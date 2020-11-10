Billy Franklin Hinton
April 18, 1929 - November 8, 2020
Billy Franklin Hinton, age 91, of Dry Fork, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
He was born in Danville on April 18, 1929, to Lois Martin Bullins and Nash Franklin Hinton.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Virginia Turner Hinton and his sister, Minnie Martin.
Mr. Hinton is survived by his son, Larry Lawson Hinton (Lou); and his daughter, Trudy Marsella Hinton.
Mr. Hinton proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was retired from the City of Danville, Water and Gas Department. He was a wonderful father, husband, and provider for his family. He enjoyed everything family.
He married Virginia Turner Hinton in January of 1952 and enjoyed many years of raising their family until her death in 2007. Mr. Hinton was a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He has had many wonderful caring caregivers during his years of declining health. We were really grateful and blessed with the ones with him in his last days on this earth including Lee Brooks, Shirley Mansfield, Tina Jeffries, Donna Cobbs, and Bridget Mansfield. We also want to thank Mountain Valley Palliative Care and Hospice for the comforting guidance the last couple of weeks.
We thank all his friends for prayers at this time, but due to COVID-19 there will be a private service.
The family is at the home of his son, Larry Hinton, 1325 Hither Lane in Dry Fork.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Hinton family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.