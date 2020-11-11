Peggy Ann Bohannon McKissick
March 31, 1938 - November 8, 2020
Peggy Bohannon McKissick, 82, of Danville, Va., died on November 8, 2020, of natural causes. Peggy, a retired public health nurse, was the daughter of Jack and Ruby Bohannon of Ringgold, graduated from Dan River High School and Medical College of Virginia with B.S. in Nursing.
She is survived by a sister, Bea Bohannon; her children, Joe McKissick (Angie) and Amy Villameriel (Pedro), and four grandchildren. Her husband, Bill, four siblings and one grandchild predeceased her.
A member of Chatham Presbyterian Church and PEO, she liked daisies, gardening, and traveling.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mikel Pugh officiating.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the McKissick family, scottfuneralhomechatham.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 11, 2020.