Laura Mae Saunders Watkins
Laura Mae Saunders Watkins, 80, of 1516 Ringgold Depot Rd., Ringgold, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence.
Born July 6, 1940 in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Wister Saunders and Sadie Tucker Saunders. She was married to the late Clarence Watkins.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Dwight Bryant, Eulogist. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time, masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Watkins family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 13, 2020.