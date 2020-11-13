Janie Raye AdkinsJanuary 24,1977 - November 11, 2020Janie Raye Adkins, 43, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Janie was born on January 24, 1977 in Danville Va. to Elsie Crews of Danville. She lived most of her life in Danville and later moved to Ohio.Janie was predeceased by one brother, Timmy Scearce of Danville.She is survived by her mother, Elsie, of Danville; two brothers, Tommy and David Scearce of Danville; one sister, Teresa Lindley (Jim) of Danville; one daughter, Ashley Austin of Lynchburg; two sons, Billy and Justice of Ohio; nieces, Jessica and Morgan; and nephews, Richard and Jesse.Family will receive guests at the home of her mother at 3472 Horseshoe Rd., Danville on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m.