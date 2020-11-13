Elizabeth Sigler
May 16, 1962 - November 12, 2020
Sylvia Elizabeth Sigler, 58, of Danville, departed this life on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after a two year battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Elizabeth was born in Greenville, S.C. on May 16, 1962, the daughter of the late Robert Alan Sigler and Sylvia Rogers Sigler, who survives.
Elizabeth worked as a LPN in home health care. She attended Central Boulevard Church of God.
Survivors in addition to her mother include a brother, Bill Sigler (Elaine Williamson); her boyfriend, Roger Troudot; an uncle, George Rogers; cousins, Mike Rogers, Lew Rogers, Elaine Payne, Lynn Whitfield, and Beth Moore.
In addition to her father, a brother, Jonathan Alan Sigler, predeceased her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Daryl Joyce.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Sigler family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 13, 2020.