Ann Ward Cook
June 20, 1955 - November 12, 2020
Ann Ward Cook, age 65, of 939 Haled Street, Apt. B., Eden, passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 Virginia Street, Eden, with the Pastor Bob Trogdon officiating. Burial will follow at Dan View Cemetery. Ann will lie-in-repose on Monday from 12 noon until 6 p.m. for anyone wishing to come by and pay their respects and sign register book.
Ann was born on June 20, 1955, in Leaksville, N.C., to the late Charlie and Lucy Coleman Ward. She worked for Fieldcrest Mills and her uncle, Charles Coleman Accounting.
Surviving are her husband, Donnie Cook of the home; daughter, Molly Cook and friend, Justin Barnes; sister, Ruth Close; brother-in-law, Elon Cook; nephews, Richard and William Close, Mark Aheron and Wally Cook; nieces, Toni, Denise and Renee Cook; "Granddogs", BeeBee and Biscuit.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Fair Funeral Home
P.O. Box 337, Eden, NC 27289
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 15, 2020.