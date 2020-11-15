David Sanfrid Odhner Jr.October 14, 1946 - November 13, 2020David Sanfrid Odhner Jr., 74, of Danville, Va. passed away in his sleep on Friday, November 13, 2020. David was born to Margaret Brown Odhner and David Sanfrid Odhner Sr. on October 14, 1946 in Bryn Athyn, Pa.David is survived by his daughters, Ellie Mayor (Cameron), and Amy Kennedy (Kris). He is also survived by Susanna DeHaven Odhner, his sister, Lisa Bair of N.J., and his brother, Carl Odhner of N.Y., and extended family. David was predeceased by his parents, and by his infant daughter, Christina.David loved travelling, reading, eating good food, and drinking great wine. In his younger years, his passions included outdoor activities such as skiing, canoeing, and kayaking. He worked at the Nantahala Outdoor Recreation Center for several years and led different canoe and kayak trips.David will be greatly missed by all who loved him.There will be no service or gathering per his request. David did not like funerals! If you would like to send condolences, you can do so through Norris Funeral Services located at 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540.Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540