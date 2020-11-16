John Thompson "Jack" Walton Jr.
John Thompson "Jack" Walton Jr., 94, passed away on Saturday evening, November 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He passed away due to "high mileage" on what would have been his 68th wedding anniversary.
He was born in Chatham, Va. on February 3, 1926, a son of the late John Thompson Walton Sr. and Viola Lewis Walton. Jack was married to Ann Green Walton for 67 years until her death on March 22, 2019.
He was a graduate of George Washington High School, Virginia Tech and served in the United States Army from 1943-1945.
Jack was president and owner of Danville Lumber and Manufacturing Company until his retirement. He loved wood working and making furniture for his beloved Emerald Isle beach house which he built with his wife. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was predeceased by two sisters, Ruth Walton English and Helen Walton Gilbert.
Jack is survived by two daughters, Sally Walton Stanley (Paul) and Jackie Walton Pleasant (Terry) all of Danville; a number of nieces and nephews and his caretaker and dear family friend, Kim Robinson.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Ryan Riley officiating. Flag presentation will be by the Army National Guard.
Memorials may be made to Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541 or Shermont Baptist Church Building Fund, 781 Mt. Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540.
Due to the Covid 19 outbreak there will be no family visitation prior to the service. You are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the graveside service.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Walton family. Online condolences at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 16, 2020.