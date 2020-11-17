William E. "Walter" Tanksley
William E. "Walter" Tanksley, 92, of Danville, went home to be with the Lord on November 13, 2020. He was the son of the late William Henry Tanksley and Mamie Moore Tanksley. Walter was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years Gloria "Ann" Tanksley; a son, William L. Tanksley; and two sisters, Mary Tanksley Flowers and Louise Tanksley Simpson.
He is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Dodson (Wayne); four grandchildren, three nieces, and two nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Highland Burial Park on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, with the Reverend Joe Northen officiating.
Due to the Covid 19 outbreak you are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the graveside.
